Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $305.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $279.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.23. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.