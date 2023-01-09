Analysts Set ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Target Price at $23.11

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FORG shares. Truist Financial downgraded ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $23.25 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho cut ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen lowered ForgeRock to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research lowered ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

In other news, CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $167,571.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Peter K. Jr. Angstadt sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $1,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $167,571.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,524.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ForgeRock by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ForgeRock by 812.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $58.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

