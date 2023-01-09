MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.10.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.02.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,562 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

