Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Receives $16.95 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRPTF shares. Societe Generale upgraded Getlink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Getlink from €18.40 ($19.57) to €17.70 ($18.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Getlink Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GRPTF stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. Getlink has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29.

About Getlink

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

