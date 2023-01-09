Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Receives $16.95 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTFGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRPTF shares. Societe Generale upgraded Getlink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Getlink from €18.40 ($19.57) to €17.70 ($18.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Getlink Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GRPTF stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. Getlink has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29.

About Getlink

(Get Rating)

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF)

