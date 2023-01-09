MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Raised to $80.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MET. Citigroup raised their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.18.

NYSE:MET opened at $73.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,714,000 after buying an additional 300,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,548,000 after buying an additional 396,060 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after buying an additional 5,876,930 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after buying an additional 777,164 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after buying an additional 582,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

