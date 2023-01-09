Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several research firms recently commented on K. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 602,800 shares of company stock worth $43,088,712. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kellogg Stock Up 2.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Kellogg by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

Kellogg declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.