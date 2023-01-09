MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MSM. KeyCorp decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MSM opened at $78.36 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average is $79.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $4,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,499,925.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.