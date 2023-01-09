Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thoughtworks

In related news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 4,124 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thoughtworks news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $41,214.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,308.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,992.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,263 shares of company stock valued at $170,507. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Thoughtworks by 548.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWKS opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.52 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

