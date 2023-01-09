Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.09.
SRAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Sportradar Group Price Performance
SRAD stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $17.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sportradar Group Company Profile
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
