Morgan Stanley Boosts Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $78.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $72.22 on Friday. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.19.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at $197,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3,325.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

