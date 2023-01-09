Barclays Boosts AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $77.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.57.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $61.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64. AerCap has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Trading of AerCap

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AerCap will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in AerCap by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in AerCap by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

