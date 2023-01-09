First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $188.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $146.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded First Solar from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on First Solar from $179.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.00.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR opened at $156.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. First Solar has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $173.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.86 and its 200-day moving average is $125.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,088,201 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $143,935,000 after acquiring an additional 99,236 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth $104,000. American Trust bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth $202,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 390.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth $2,035,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

