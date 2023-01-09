KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Price Target Raised to $4.50 at Piper Sandler

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KRMD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of KORU Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of KORU Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance

KRMD opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. KORU Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:KRMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 672,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 74,847 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 585,714 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 294,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 21,157 shares during the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

