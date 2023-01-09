Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Landos Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of LABP opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. Landos Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $4.37.
Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Landos Biopharma Company Profile
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
