Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Landos Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of LABP opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. Landos Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $4.37.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the third quarter worth $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 30.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.