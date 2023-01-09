Mizuho Raises Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $50.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $42.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,561 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,314,000 after purchasing an additional 943,921 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.