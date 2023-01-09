Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $380.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $360.00.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $415.50.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.0 %
LULU stock opened at $329.26 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35.
Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lululemon Athletica
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.
