Citigroup Raises JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $96.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.38.

Shares of JD stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 714.52 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in JD.com by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

