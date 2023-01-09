Citigroup Raises JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $96.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.38.
JD.com Price Performance
Shares of JD stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 714.52 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JD.com (JD)
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.