DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DocuSign from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.71.

DocuSign Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.64 and a beta of 1.00. DocuSign has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $145.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

