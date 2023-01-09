Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $550.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $380.00.
CHTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $499.10.
Charter Communications Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $367.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $630.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 69.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
