Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $550.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $380.00.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $499.10.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $367.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $630.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 30.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 69.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

