Wells Fargo & Company Boosts DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $55.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOCU. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.71.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $145.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average of $56.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.64 and a beta of 1.00.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in DocuSign by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in DocuSign by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

