Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Huber Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to an outperform rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.73.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $130.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $344.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $337.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 24.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at $286,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at $286,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,664 shares of company stock worth $4,542,525 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

