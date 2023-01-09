Head-To-Head Contrast: Inspirato (ISPO) versus Its Peers

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is one of 720 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Inspirato to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Inspirato and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Inspirato
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2.25
|Inspirato Competitors
|113
|593
|893
|18
|2.50
Inspirato currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 292.56%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 52.43%. Given Inspirato’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inspirato is more favorable than its rivals.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Risk & Volatility
Inspirato has a beta of -0.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato’s rivals have a beta of 0.06, indicating that their average stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Inspirato and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Inspirato
|$234.75 million
|-$4.88 million
|-0.16
|Inspirato Competitors
|$1.90 billion
|$107.98 million
|23.64
Inspirato’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Inspirato and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Inspirato
|-8.22%
|N/A
|-5.42%
|Inspirato Competitors
|11.88%
|-78.38%
|2.00%
Summary
Inspirato rivals beat Inspirato on 10 of the 13 factors compared.
About Inspirato
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.
