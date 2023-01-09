Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNB. TheStreet cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

DNB stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -158.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,361,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $111,057,136.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,579,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,368,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomas H Lee Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515,754 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713,247 shares in the last quarter. Ratos AB purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,357,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,137,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 770.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,684,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,961 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

