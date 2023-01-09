Brokerages Set Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Target Price at $81.17

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSREY. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 71 to CHF 68 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 79 to CHF 83 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 85.40 to CHF 83 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

