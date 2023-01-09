Analysts Set Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Price Target at $57.82

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.27.

Several research firms have commented on OLN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Up 3.4 %

OLN opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Olin has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $67.25.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 56.96% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Olin will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,200,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,265 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 760,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 521,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares during the period. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its stake in Olin by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 759,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after buying an additional 482,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.