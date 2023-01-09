Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

HR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

HR stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 459.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

