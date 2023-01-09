Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $255.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.38.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Saia to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Saia from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Saia Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $222.75 on Wednesday. Saia has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $304.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.48. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.01). Saia had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.75 million. Research analysts predict that Saia will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Saia by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Saia by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Saia by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

