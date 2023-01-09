Analysts Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Price Target at $10.13

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HBM shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,029 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 233,651 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of HBM opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.89.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 4.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

