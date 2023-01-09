NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $107.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $89.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVCR. Piper Sandler cut NovoCure from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on NovoCure from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.88.

NovoCure Trading Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $109.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.81. NovoCure has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $120.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. Research analysts expect that NovoCure will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $513,371.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,012.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 41.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at $170,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

