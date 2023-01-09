Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Upgraded by Truist Financial to Buy

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has $64.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $52.49 on Thursday. Silgan has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,841,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,691,000 after purchasing an additional 81,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,849,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,537,000 after purchasing an additional 125,121 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,572,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 205,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,542,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,929,000 after purchasing an additional 710,654 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,446,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,584 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

