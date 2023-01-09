Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CWAN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.50. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -917.50, a PEG ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

In related news, insider Gayatri Raman sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $240,510.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,169 shares in the company, valued at $259,859.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CMO Susan Muriel Ganeshan sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $1,405,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,004.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gayatri Raman sold 13,114 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $240,510.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,859.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,304 shares of company stock worth $8,941,244. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

