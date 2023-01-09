Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CWAN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.71.
Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.50. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -917.50, a PEG ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89.
Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.