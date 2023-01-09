Truist Financial Raises Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $95.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BC. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $76.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. Brunswick has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $103.43.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.05. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Brunswick by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Brunswick by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

