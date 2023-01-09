RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research cut shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of RingCentral from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.75.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.40.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $509.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.93 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 37.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,691.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,691.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,069 shares of company stock worth $2,102,263 over the last ninety days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 110.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 26.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 40.9% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 37,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

