B. Riley Trims KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Target Price to $15.00

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE KNOP opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $336.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.03.

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.29. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $67.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. Research analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.99%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNOP. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

