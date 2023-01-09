EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Lowered to $399.00 at Piper Sandler

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $414.00 to $399.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EPAM. Susquehanna cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $417.87.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $316.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $584.69.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $1,114,000. American Trust increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 17.9% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

