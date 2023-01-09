Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVS. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.11.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $92.29 on Friday. Novartis has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $204.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.92.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Novartis by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,043,000 after acquiring an additional 444,401 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

