Piper Sandler Trims Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Target Price to $14.00

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IPSC. Chardan Capital began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Century Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of IPSC stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 13.44. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $290.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 102,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after buying an additional 161,713 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 676,469 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 481,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 475,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 218,475 shares during the period. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

