Piper Sandler Trims Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Target Price to $14.00

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IPSC. Chardan Capital began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.38.
Shares of IPSC stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 13.44. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $290.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.80.
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
