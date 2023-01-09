Morgan Stanley Lowers Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Baxter International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.27.

Baxter International Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of BAX stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $47.86 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 500.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Baxter International by 73.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

