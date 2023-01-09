PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $86.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PVH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PVH to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PVH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.78.

PVH Trading Up 4.2 %

PVH stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01. PVH has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $110.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.11.

PVH Cuts Dividend

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 94,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in PVH in the third quarter valued at $441,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of PVH by 291.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 87,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 65,279 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at about $14,439,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About PVH



PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.



