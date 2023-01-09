Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $360.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $421.08.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $397.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $404.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total value of $1,001,347.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,657,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,875 shares of company stock worth $4,110,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

