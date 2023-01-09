Cowen Trims Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Target Price to $80.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FRPT. UBS Group initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut Freshpet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $118.77.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.82 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,327,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,824 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 56.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,670,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,810 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170,766 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 242.0% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,736,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 214.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,638 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

