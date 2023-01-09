Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VNOM shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.90. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.58. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $221.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 994,256 shares of company stock worth $33,788,868. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

