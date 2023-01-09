Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TCW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

TSE TCW opened at C$3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$828.73 million and a P/E ratio of 14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.52. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$2.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.90.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service ( TSE:TCW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$258.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$255.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

