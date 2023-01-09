Analysts Set Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) PT at $94.45

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.42. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.