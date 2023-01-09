Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.09.

Several research firms recently commented on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.