Analysts Set GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Price Target at $1,508.75

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,508.75.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. AlphaValue raised GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.69) to GBX 1,450 ($17.47) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. GSK has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 10.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.9% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.5% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 21.3% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

