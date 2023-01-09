PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives $53.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTCT opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.50. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $55.58.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $217.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

