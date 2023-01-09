Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($40.43) to €39.00 ($41.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($36.17) to €37.00 ($39.36) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €33.00 ($35.11) to €32.00 ($34.04) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Erste Group Bank Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of EBKDY opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

