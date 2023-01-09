ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.45.

Several analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. First Command Bank boosted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

