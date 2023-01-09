Brokerages Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target at $50.79

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 1.28. Tenable has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63.

Tenable last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 32.47% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $174.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $106,486.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $77,065.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,459.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $106,486.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,797.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock worth $1,258,075 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Tenable by 47,669.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,626,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,368 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,052,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1,772.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 603,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

